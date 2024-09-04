A man known to frequent Worthing and the ‘surrounding areas’ is wanted by Sussex Police.

Alex Naylor, 37, is wanted by Sussex Police on recall to prison.

Police have advised anyone that sees him to dial 999 immediately.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re searching for Alex Naylor, 37, who is wanted on recall to prison.

“Naylor is described as 5'10", of medium build and has blonde hair.

“He is known to frequent the Worthing and surrounding areas.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting serial 1222 of 15/08.”