Worthing: Man known to frequent the town and ‘surrounding areas’ wanted on recall to prison

By Matt Pole
Published 4th Sep 2024, 18:11 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2024, 18:16 BST
A man known to frequent Worthing and the ‘surrounding areas’ is wanted by Sussex Police.

Alex Naylor, 37, is wanted by Sussex Police on recall to prison.

Police have advised anyone that sees him to dial 999 immediately.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re searching for Alex Naylor, 37, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Police are searching for Alex Naylor, 37, who is wanted on recall to prison. Picture courtesy of Sussex Policeplaceholder image
Police are searching for Alex Naylor, 37, who is wanted on recall to prison. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Naylor is described as 5'10", of medium build and has blonde hair.

“He is known to frequent the Worthing and surrounding areas.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting serial 1222 of 15/08.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice