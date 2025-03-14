Worthing man spared jail after colliding with police car
Officers from Sussex Police’s Specialist Enforcement Unit made attempts to stop a man’s car around 11.20am on Friday, March 14.
Police said the ‘vehicle made off’ from the scene, subsequently ‘colliding with a police car’.
Officers later found the car abandoned in Browning Road before eventually finding the man hiding in a garden in Heene Road where he was arrested.
Sussex Police said a 46-year-old man from Worthing was ‘arrested for a number of offences’ and was detained.
A statement on Tuesday, March 18 read: “Michael Scott-Smith, 46, of Rowlands Road, Worthing, was remanded in custody to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 17, charged with the following offences: making threats to kill; dangerous driving; driving while disqualified; driving without a valid licence and driving without insurance.
“He pleaded guilty to all offences and was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months. He was also given a restraining order, a further 12-month driving ban and was ordered to pay £100 compensation.”