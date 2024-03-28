Worthing man wanted on warrant and for failing to appear at court arrested

A wanted Worthing man has been arrested, Sussex Police have reported.
By Matt Pole
Published 13th Mar 2024, 18:11 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 09:03 GMT
Police said Lewis Stephenson, 33, was wanted on warrant and for failing to appear at court.

A social media statement read: “We have arrested 33-year-old Lewis Stephenson who was wanted on warrant and for failing to appear at court.

“This follows our appeals issued on 13 March and 22 March. Thanks for sharing.”

