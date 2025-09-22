Worthing murder investigation: Family pay tribute to brother 'loved by so many family members and friends'
Anthony Scarrott, 80, known as Tony, was taken to hospital on Thursday, September 11 but later died there on September 14, Sussex Police confirmed.
In a tribute, Tony’s sister, Sandy, said: “My brother Tony was loved by so many family members and friends. I just want to say ‘Tony, sleep tight and remember the show must go on’.”
Detectives from Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team have launched a murder investigation.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Arno Engels, 39, of no fixed address, has been charged with the murder of Mr Scarrott and appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, September 19.
"He has been remanded in custody to next appear at crown court on December 5.
“We are still appealing to anyone with information who can help our investigation to come forward, particularly any witnesses, who may have seen or helped the victim, in Westcourt Road between 7.20pm and 7.40pm on Thursday, September 11.
“Please report online or phone 101 quoting Operation Brentford.”