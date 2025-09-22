The family of a man who sadly died after being found with serious injuries at his home in Worthing have paid tribute to him.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Scarrott, 80, known as Tony, was taken to hospital on Thursday, September 11 but later died there on September 14, Sussex Police confirmed.

In a tribute, Tony’s sister, Sandy, said: “My brother Tony was loved by so many family members and friends. I just want to say ‘Tony, sleep tight and remember the show must go on’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives from Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team have launched a murder investigation.

A photo of Tony taken in his early 20s has been released by his family. Photo: Sussex Police

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Arno Engels, 39, of no fixed address, has been charged with the murder of Mr Scarrott and appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, September 19.

"He has been remanded in custody to next appear at crown court on December 5.

“We are still appealing to anyone with information who can help our investigation to come forward, particularly any witnesses, who may have seen or helped the victim, in Westcourt Road between 7.20pm and 7.40pm on Thursday, September 11.

“Please report online or phone 101 quoting Operation Brentford.”