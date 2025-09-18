Worthing murder investigation: Suspect named and charged after death of 80-year-old man
Sussex Police confirmed on Wednesday (September 17) that detectives launched a murder investigation, after the death of 80-year-old Anthony Scarrott.
In a fresh statement on Thursday, police confirmed a man has now been charged in connection with the death.
“A man has been charged with the murder of 80-year-old Anthony Scarrott from Worthing,” a police spokesperson said.
"Arno Engels, 39, of no fixed address, has been remanded into custody to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 18.”
The victim, known as Tony, was ‘found with serious injuries’ at an address in Westcourt Road, Worthing, around 8.20pm on Thursday, September 11.
He was taken to hospital but ‘later sadly died there’ on Sunday, police said.
Engels, was initially arrested on suspicion of assault and released on bail pending further enquiries, police said.
Police said he was later arrested on suspicion of murder and now charged.
Detective Inspector Amanda Zinyama, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “This is tragic incident, and our thoughts are with Tony’s family and friends.
"Through our initial enquiries, it has been established that the victim and suspect are known to one another and we want to reassure members of the public that charges have now been secured and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.
“However we are appealing to anyone who may have seen or helped the victim, in Westcourt Road between 7.20pm and 7.40pm on Thursday 11 September, to come forward.
“There will be an ongoing police presence at the address our enquiries continues.”
Photos taken on Wednesday show Scenes of Crime Officers (SOCO) at the address, with forensic investigations underway.
If you have any information which could assist Sussex Police’s investigation, you are urged to make a report online, or phone 101, quoting Operation Brentford.