Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sukhjit Bains, 46 – of Brighton Road, Southgate, Crawley – was arrested after a 72-year-old man was found dead at a property in St Botolph’s Road, Worthing, at about 6.30pm on Friday (March 22).

Sussex Police said victim’s next of kin were informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bains was charged with murder and appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 25 to answer the charge.

A Crawley man has been charged with murder after the body of a man was found in Worthing. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Bains was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, March 26.

Bains did not enter a plea at the crown court and did not make an application for bail. Another plea hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, June 12.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Amanda Zinyama said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the family at this extremely difficult time.

“Sukhjit Bains has been charged with murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is believed to have been an isolated incident that did not pose a wider risk to the community.