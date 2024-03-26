Worthing murder: Suspect from Crawley appears in court after pensioner found dead
Sukhjit Bains, 46 – of Brighton Road, Southgate, Crawley – was arrested after a 72-year-old man was found dead at a property in St Botolph’s Road, Worthing, at about 6.30pm on Friday (March 22).
Sussex Police said victim’s next of kin were informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Bains was charged with murder and appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 25 to answer the charge.
Bains was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, March 26.
Bains did not enter a plea at the crown court and did not make an application for bail. Another plea hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, June 12.
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Amanda Zinyama said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the family at this extremely difficult time.
“Sukhjit Bains has been charged with murder.
"This is believed to have been an isolated incident that did not pose a wider risk to the community.
“Further witnesses or anyone with information about what happened is asked to come forward to Sussex Police, and quote Operation Orchid.”