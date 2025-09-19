Worthing murder suspect pictured outside crown court amid pensioner's death

A murder suspect has appeared in court after the death of an 80-year-old man, following an incident in Worthing.

Photos showed Arno Engels arriving at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, September 19.

The 39-year-old – of no fixed address – was charged with the murder of 80-year-old Anthony Scarrott.

The victim, known as Tony, was ‘found with serious injuries’ at an address in Westcourt Road, Worthing, around 8.20pm on Thursday, September 11.

He was taken to hospital but ‘later sadly died there’ on Sunday, police said.

Engels, was initially arrested on suspicion of assault and released on bail pending further enquiries, police said.

Police said he was later arrested on suspicion of murder and now charged.

Engels was remanded into custody to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 18.

The case was sent to Lewes Crown Court on Friday, where Engels briefly appeared. He is next due to appear for a Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing (PTPH) on December 5.

Detective Inspector Amanda Zinyama, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “This is tragic incident, and our thoughts are with Tony’s family and friends.

"Through our initial enquiries, it has been established that the victim and suspect are known to one another and we want to reassure members of the public that charges have now been secured and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.

“However we are appealing to anyone who may have seen or helped the victim, in Westcourt Road between 7.20pm and 7.40pm on Thursday 11 September, to come forward.

“There will be an ongoing police presence at the address our enquiries continues.”

Photos taken on Wednesday showed Scenes of Crime Officers (SOCO) at the address, with forensic investigations taking place.

If you have any information which could assist Sussex Police’s investigation, you are urged to make a report online, or phone 101, quoting Operation Brentford.