Worthing murder suspect set for second court appearance as forensic investigations continue

On Friday, September 5, police arrested 22-year-old Taylor Mitten – of Lindum Road in Worthing – on suspicion of murder.

This came two days after the death of 25-year-old Jack Mitten at a property in Lindum Road, in the Tarring area.

Sussex Police confirmed on Monday (September 8), that Taylor Mitten had been charged with murder, and was remanded in custody.

He appeared at Crawley Magistrates' Court that afternoon, before again being remanded in custody – ahead of a crown court appearance in Hove, on Tuesday morning.

Mitten did not enter a plea on Tuesday and the case was adjourned until November 7.

Meanwhile, forensic investigations are continuing at the scene of the crime in Lindum Road – with a police guard in place.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore said: “Jack’s family will continue to receive the full support of Sussex Police as they come to terms with this heartbreaking loss.

“They have requested the opportunity to grieve in privacy, and we would strongly encourage the media and members of the public to be respectful of this request.

“The investigation has now moved into a new phase, as we prepare for court proceedings, and I would like to thank the public for their patience and support in the days since this tragic incident.”

