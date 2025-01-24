Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The police have issued prevention advice after reports of vehicle break-ins increased in a Worthing neighbourhood.

Adur and Worthing Police said locking your vehicle – even when filling up or parked on your drive – ‘greatly reduces the possibility’ of it being ‘targeted by an opportunist thief’.

The police have now offered the following advice to owners after ‘several reports of vehicle break ins across the Tarring area’ of Worthing:

– Even if you have locked your vehicle, check you haven’t left any windows or the sunroof open;

– Do not leave your car running and unattended;

– Keep your keys safe, out of view when at home, and away from your front door. It’s not uncommon for car keys to be stolen from inside your home by thieves fishing for them with a stick and hook through the letterbox;

– If you're selling your car and you meet up with a potential buyer, do not allow the keys out of your sight, as there is a risk that your keys may be cloned by thieves and used later to steal your vehicle;

– Consider putting the keys in a screened or signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday bag and check if the bag or pouch is still working every few months;

– Don't display any belongings in your vehicle. This increases the chances of a thief conducting a smash and grab;

– Add a car alarm, immobilizer or tracking device;

– Consider where you park your car where ideally CCTV (where possible) covers the car;

– Try and park in a well lit area and don't always park in the first space you see.

The police added: “More advice on how to prevent your vehicle being targeted can be found at www.securedbydesign.com/guidance/crime-prevention-advice/vehicle-crime

You should report any suspicious activity to Sussex Police on 999 in an emergency, via 101 or online at www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/