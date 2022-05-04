Care worker Alan Willson suffered horrific injuries when he was attacked in Longcroft Park, Worthing, on Easter Sunday last year, Lewes Crown Court at Hove was told.

Mr Willson, 46, of Worthing, suffered life-changing injuries after confronting the three teenagers after his son said one of them had pushed him over in a row over a frisbee.

He was beaten with a wooden log and left with ‘severe’ brain injuries and multiple fractures.

Police at the scene in Longcroft Park. Picture by Eddie Mitchell SUS-210504-143233001

Gemma White, prosecuting, told the jury last week: “The Crown’s case is that this was a vicious and frenzied group attack with a pack mentality.”

Two of the defendants cannot be named because of their ages. The other can now be named as Harry Furlong, 18, of Horsham. All three deny grievous bodily harm with intent.

Dr Charlotte Randall, a consultant forensic pathologist, gave evidence to the court today (Tuesday, May 3).

She said Mr Willson suffered blunt trauma, with bones broken in ‘multiple places’. She said it could have been caused by an object, multiple punches and kicks or a ‘combination of both’

Longcroft Park, Worthing SUS-210804-125914001

She said it was impossible to determine exactly how many blows were sustained by the victim, how many assailants there were and what weapons were used.

The court heard that the two young boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had an extensive list of previous convictions. Most of them were GBH and battery related and involved group attacks on other schoolchildren.

One of the victims was a teaching assistant, who was attached with a tennis racquet.

The crimes dated back to 2018, when defendants were as young as 11 and 12.

The court heard that Mr Willson was bleeding heavily from his ears and head when his wife, Annie, found him lying on a park footpath near their home in Worthing.

The defendants showed no emotion as they flicked through images of the injuries last week.

Mr Willson was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital under the ‘major trauma protocol’ and given a full body CT scan.

The court heard he has suffered multiple bruises behind the brain and bleeding on the brain.

As well as suffering fractures around the skull and jawbone, the court he sustained ‘between eight and 11’ fractures to his ribs.

He was transferred to an intensive care unit in a coma and had a tracheostomy fitted to help him breathe.

After the attack, a crime scene investigator visited the park. Among the items recovered were a blood-stained wooden log and a Superdry jacket.

The three boys were then arrested at separate locations.

The court heard Furlong was arrested after phoning police to say he wanted to hand himself in.

“This was in effect a confession by Harry Furlong to being part of the group attack on Alan Willson,” Miss White said.

The other boys were 13 and 14-years-old at the time of the attack.

Miss White said the boys approached a group of four teenage girls at a Goring railway station and demonstrated their assault less than an hour after Mr Willson was found fighting for life.

The jury was played CCTV footage showing what Miss White described as them re-enacting their assault of Mr Willson as he was being taken to hospital.

One of the girls described to police how they were ‘bragging’ and another described how they were ‘giggling’, Miss White said.

The court heard on Tuesday that the three boys ‘sat in silence’ when quizzed before and after their arrests.

Among the questions were if they ‘felt threatened’ by Mr Willson, after he came to protect his young son.

Miss White said last week that the boys will say they were defending themselves from Mr Willson, who was the aggressor.

“It is suggested by one of the boys that Alan Willson was swinging the stick towards them,” she said.

She added a witness explained the boys had said they were walking up the road to get to the station and ‘an older man approached them and was shouting at them and then just started attacking them’.

Miss White said: “She stated that she pointed out that they didn’t look like they had been in a fight, and this was when they were bragging and showing her the scraped knuckles, which she thought weren’t bad and were just a bit bloody, ‘nothing too major’.”

The trial continues.