Worthing pensioner, 78, taken to hospital after assault
Sussex Police said officers received a report of an assault on a 78-year-old man in Upper High Street, Worthing, at about 3.40pm on Monday, October 9.
“An officer attended the man’s address and took him to hospital, and an investigation has been launched,” a police spokesperson said.
"Witnesses or anyone with information, such as relevant CCTV or mobile phone footage, is asked to report it to us.”
It has been alleged on social media that officers did not immediately respond to a 999 call, after the man was found injured by members of the public, as it was ‘not a crime in progress’ and there was a ‘lack of resources’.
Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter has issued a statement in response to his claim.
She said: “I understand that this incident has caused concern in the community, and we are working hard to identify those involved.
“Policing continues to face challenges in responding to high demand. We are grateful that our officers continue to show great professionalism to respond to incidents across the force, and remain determined to serve the public and get justice for victims.
“I would encourage any witnesses to this incident to come forward to help our investigation, and continue to urge people to report crime and anti-social behaviour to us.”
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 1023 of 09/10.