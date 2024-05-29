Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pensioner has been left seriously hurt after an assault in Worthing.

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after a man in his 70s ‘reported being assaulted’ at the junction of Chapel Road and Liverpool Road.

Police said the incident happened around 10.30am last Wednesday (May 23).

"The victim sustained a serious injury and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains at this time,” a police spokesperson said today (Wednesday, May 29).

"If you saw what happened, or have dash cam footage or CCTV of the area from around the time of the incident, we ask you to make a report.