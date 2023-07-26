A pensioner from Worthing is in hospital after a serious assault.

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after the incident in Chichester’s Cattle Market car park at about 12.20pm on Sunday (July 23).

“Police are appealing for witnesses after a report of a serious assault in Chichester,” a police spokesperson said.

“A 76-year-old man from Worthing suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after the incident in Chichester’s Cattle Market car park (Stock image / National World)

“A 64-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries.”