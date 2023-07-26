Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after the incident in Chichester’s Cattle Market car park at about 12.20pm on Sunday (July 23).
“Police are appealing for witnesses after a report of a serious assault in Chichester,” a police spokesperson said.
“A 76-year-old man from Worthing suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.
“A 64-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries.”
Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault, or anyone who has any information that could assist them with their investigation. If you can help, contact Sussex Police online or via 101, quoting 583 of 23/07.