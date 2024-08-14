Photos showed at least three police cars parked up on Broadwater Road in Worthing earlier today (Wednesday, August 14).

An eye-witness said two further police vehicles were at at the scene.

Sussex Police has since issued a statement to this newspaper.

A spokesperson said: “Police received a report of criminal damage at an address in Broadwater Road, Worthing, at about 10am on Wednesday, August 14.

“An 18-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody at this stage.”

1 . Worthing police incident Photos showed at least three police cars parked up on Broadwater Road in Worthing on Wednesday morning (August 14) Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Worthing police incident Photos showed at least three police cars parked up on Broadwater Road in Worthing on Wednesday morning (August 14) Photo: Eddie Mitchell