Photos showed at least three police cars parked up on Broadwater Road in Worthing earlier today (Wednesday, August 14).
An eye-witness said two further police vehicles were at at the scene.
Sussex Police has since issued a statement to this newspaper.
A spokesperson said: “Police received a report of criminal damage at an address in Broadwater Road, Worthing, at about 10am on Wednesday, August 14.
“An 18-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody at this stage.”
1. Worthing police incident
Photo: Eddie Mitchell
2. Worthing police incident
Photo: Eddie Mitchell
3. Worthing police incident
Photo: Eddie Mitchell