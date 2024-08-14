Worthing police incident: Arrest made after large emergency response

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 14th Aug 2024, 12:10 BST
A teenager has been arrested after multiple police vehicles responded to an incident in Worthing.

Photos showed at least three police cars parked up on Broadwater Road in Worthing earlier today (Wednesday, August 14).

An eye-witness said two further police vehicles were at at the scene.

Sussex Police has since issued a statement to this newspaper.

A spokesperson said: “Police received a report of criminal damage at an address in Broadwater Road, Worthing, at about 10am on Wednesday, August 14.

“An 18-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody at this stage.”

Photos showed at least three police cars parked up on Broadwater Road in Worthing on Wednesday morning (August 14)

