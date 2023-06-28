Worthing police incident: Man arrested at property
Police have confirmed an arrest was made after officers were seen at a property in Worthing this morning (Wednesday, June 28).
By Sam Morton
Published 28th Jun 2023, 17:47 BST
Sussex Police said officers attended an address in Shelley Road, shortly after 7.30am, ‘for an arrest attempt’.
It followed an incident on Monday (June 26), police said.
A spokesperson added: “A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and causing criminal damage.
"He has since been released and no further action is being taken.”