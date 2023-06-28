NationalWorldTV
Worthing police incident: Man arrested at property

Police have confirmed an arrest was made after officers were seen at a property in Worthing this morning (Wednesday, June 28).
By Sam Morton
Published 28th Jun 2023, 17:47 BST

Sussex Police said officers attended an address in Shelley Road, shortly after 7.30am, ‘for an arrest attempt’.

It followed an incident on Monday (June 26), police said.

A spokesperson added: “A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and causing criminal damage.

Sussex Police said officers attended an address in Shelley Road, shortly after 7.30am, 'for an arrest attempt'. (National World / Stock image)
"He has since been released and no further action is being taken.”

