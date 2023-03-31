Edit Account-Sign Out
BREAKING
Worthing police incident: Man found bleeding as police hunt for suspects after 'bladed article' found

Police are searching for suspects after a man was found bleeding and in possession of a ‘bladed article’.

By Sam Morton
Published 31st Mar 2023, 14:35 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 14:49 BST

Pictures from Portland Road showed police officers investigating the scene on Thursday (March 30), but details were vague about what had happened the night before – amid reports the road was bloodstained.

On Friday afternoon, Sussex Police revealed that officers on patrol ‘checked on the welfare of a man who was bleeding’, in Chapel Road, around 3.25am on Thursday.

“Officers noticed the man was in possession of an item which resembled a bladed article,” a police spokesperson said.

Pictures from Portland Road showed police officers investigating the scene
Pictures from Portland Road showed police officers investigating the scene
Pictures from Portland Road showed police officers investigating the scene

"After safely removing the item from his possession they drove him to hospital for medical attention and he has since been discharged.

“Police believe this was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the wider community."

Police said work to locate the suspects is ongoing and there is ‘likely to be a heightened police presence’ in the area while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information, which could assist officers with their investigation, is asked to report to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 116 of 30/03.

Pictures from Portland Road showed police officers investigating the scene
Pictures from Portland Road showed police officers investigating the scene
Pictures from Portland Road showed police officers investigating the scene

Pictures from Portland Road showed police officers investigating the scene
Pictures from Portland Road showed police officers investigating the scene
Pictures from Portland Road showed police officers investigating the scene