Multiple police cars were involved in an 11-mile pursuit of a vehicle in Sussex, which began in Brighton and ended in Worthing.

Sussex Police said officers ‘received a report of a stolen car’ in Richmond Parade, Brighton at about 1.30pm today (Thursday, October 19).

"Officers stopped the vehicle in North Street, Worthing following a pursuit and arrested a 31-year-old man,” a police spokesperson added.

The police statement comes after pictures emerged from North Street, Worthing, showing multiple police vehicles surrounding a car – which had a damaged windscreen.

It appears at least three police cars was involved in a collision on the road.

A police spokesperson added: “I can confirm there was a collision, no one was injured.”

Scroll down and click through to see photos from the scene.

1 . Man arrested after police pursuit in Sussex Multiple police cars were involved in an 11-mile pursuit of a vehicle in Sussex, which began in Brighton and ended in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Man arrested after police pursuit in Sussex Multiple police cars were involved in an 11-mile pursuit of a vehicle in Sussex, which began in Brighton and ended in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Man arrested after police pursuit in Sussex Multiple police cars were involved in an 11-mile pursuit of a vehicle in Sussex, which began in Brighton and ended in Worthing. Photo: Contributed