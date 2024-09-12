Worthing police incident: Photos show armed officers and dog unit after 'firearm' seen at railway station

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 07:29 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2024, 11:56 BST
Armed police rushed to Worthing after reports that teenagers were in possession of a firearm.

British Transport Police said officers were called to Worthing railway station at around 7pm last night (Wednesday, September 11).

"This followed reports of teenagers believed to be in possession of a firearm at the station,” a BTP spokesperson said.

"Officers attended, including firearms officers, and conducted a thorough search of the area and no trace was found.

"Enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, quoting reference 539 of 11 September.”

At least 15 police officers, some armed with guns, were seen on the north side of Broadwater Bridge around 8.45pm.

Photos showed the police dog unit was among the multiple police vehicles in attendance at the incident.

Scroll down to see the photos from the scene.

At least 15 police officers, some armed with guns, were seen on the north side of Broadwater Bridge around 8.45pm.

1. Worthing armed police incident

At least 15 police officers, some armed with guns, were seen on the north side of Broadwater Bridge around 8.45pm. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

At least 15 police officers, some armed with guns, were seen on the north side of Broadwater Bridge around 8.45pm.

2. Worthing armed police incident

At least 15 police officers, some armed with guns, were seen on the north side of Broadwater Bridge around 8.45pm. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

At least 15 police officers, some armed with guns, were seen on the north side of Broadwater Bridge around 8.45pm.

3. Worthing armed police incident

At least 15 police officers, some armed with guns, were seen on the north side of Broadwater Bridge around 8.45pm. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

At least 15 police officers, some armed with guns, were seen on the north side of Broadwater Bridge around 8.45pm.

4. Worthing armed police incident

At least 15 police officers, some armed with guns, were seen on the north side of Broadwater Bridge around 8.45pm. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice