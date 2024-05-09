Rowlands Road has been taped off, whilst police dogs and armed officers have also been seen in Queen’s Road.

Sussex Police issued a statement to this newspaper at 2pm.

“Police have attended an address in Rowlands Road, Worthing, to execute a warrant shortly before 12pm,” a spokesperson said.

“Officers remain at the scene and the road remains closed while the incident is dealt with.

“Police have thanked the public for their patience.”

