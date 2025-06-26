Sussex Police said officers were called to an address in Mill Road – at around 4.10pm on Sunday (June 22) – to ‘reports of concern for a man’s welfare’.

The police force issued a statement about the incident on Thursday (June 25).

A spokesperson said: “Officers attended and found a man threatening to harm himself with a knife. They engaged with him for a while but eventually had to deploy Taser to safely disarm and secure him after he failed to comply with instructions to drop the knife.

“He was taken to hospital and is being supported by medical professionals.”

According to an eye-witness, five police vehicles and one ambulance attended the incident.

