Adur and Worthing Police is appealing for information following the assault – and have released a photo of a person, of interest to the investigation.

"On September 14, at around 4.30pm, officers were called to Hollywood Bowl on Marine Parade after a report that a man had assaulted three people inside the premises,” a police spokesperson said.

"If you recognise the man in the photograph, have any information, saw anything suspicious or have any footage, we are asking you to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 0892 of 14/09.”