Worthing: Police investigate after reports of multiple assaults at bowling alley

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 20th Sep 2024, 14:23 BST
A man reportedly ‘assaulted three people’ at a bowling alley in Worthing, police have said.

Adur and Worthing Police is appealing for information following the assault – and have released a photo of a person, of interest to the investigation.

"On September 14, at around 4.30pm, officers were called to Hollywood Bowl on Marine Parade after a report that a man had assaulted three people inside the premises,” a police spokesperson said.

"If you recognise the man in the photograph, have any information, saw anything suspicious or have any footage, we are asking you to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 0892 of 14/09.”

Adur and Worthing Police is appealing for information following the assault – and have released a photo of a person, of interest to the investigation.

1. Bowling alley assaults spark police appeal

Adur and Worthing Police is appealing for information following the assault – and have released a photo of a person, of interest to the investigation. Photo: Adur and Worthing Police