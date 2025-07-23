A property company, and its sole director, have been prosecuted for fire safety breaches at a converted block of flats in Worthing.

On Monday, July 14, Mark Sexton – the sole director of 10 Park Crescent Management (Worthing) Limited – was successfully prosecuted by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service for charges brought to the courtroom under the Fire Safety Order.

Among the breaches was a ‘lack of testing and maintenance’ of key fire safety systems.

The company was also responsible for the ‘failure to provide essential fire safety information’ to residents of the building.

The company director was sentenced by magistrates sitting in Brighton on Monday (July 21). Photo: Google Street View

Meanwhile, there was ‘no evidence of a suitable and sufficient fire risk assessment’ being provided ‘when requested’.

Investigators also noted found an electrical cupboard – located on the primary means of escape – that was ‘neither enclosed in fire-resistant material nor securely closed’.

"A property management company and its sole director have been ordered to pay a total of £1,588 after being found guilty of breaching the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005,” a fire service spokesperson said.

“Mr Sexton, along with the company 10 Park Crescent Management (Worthing) Limited, were deemed responsible for the fire safety management of 10 Park Crescent, a converted block of flats in Worthing, West Sussex.

“Brighton Magistrates Court heard that Mr Sexton had failed to respond to requests made by the fire service for information following an audit where fire safety issues had been identified.”

The fire service said Mr Sexton previously pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to respond to an Article 27 request for information under the Fire Safety Order at Crawley Magistrates Court – before being sentenced on Monday (July 21) by magistrates sitting in Brighton.

The combined penalty reflects the court's ‘acknowledgment of the seriousness of the breaches’ and the ‘potential risk posed to residents’, the fire service said.

Interim assistant chief fire officer, Dave Bray, said: “Fire safety regulations are in place for a reason and businesses with legal responsibility for fire safety management must adhere to these laws.

“We are extremely pleased with the outcome of this case and believe it serves as a strong reminder to any responsible persons that they must carry out a suitable and sufficient risk assessment of the risks in their premises.

“The courts have agreed that we were prevented from ensuring the fire safety standards in this residential building are being managed effectively. We will not allow companies to attempt to hide from their duties when our Fire Safety Regulators identify that the Fire Safety Order is not being complied with.”

Advice and guidance can be found at www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/fire-safety-advice-for-businesses/