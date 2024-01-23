Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers executed a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at a flat in Oxford Road, Worthing on Sunday, January 14.

"A large quantity of Class A drugs was located and seized, as well as thousands of pounds in cash,” a police spokesperson said.

"A 40-year-old man from Worthing and a 19-year-old woman from Findon were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, possession of a Class B drug, and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.”

Police said both suspects have been released on bail, ‘pending further investigation’.