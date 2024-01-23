BREAKING

Worthing property raided by drugs enforcement officers: Two arrests made

Two people have been arrested after police officers raided a property in Worthing.
By Sam Morton
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 14:09 GMT
Officers executed a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at a flat in Oxford Road, Worthing on Sunday, January 14.

"A large quantity of Class A drugs was located and seized, as well as thousands of pounds in cash,” a police spokesperson said.

"A 40-year-old man from Worthing and a 19-year-old woman from Findon were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, possession of a Class B drug, and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.”

Police said both suspects have been released on bail, ‘pending further investigation’.

If you have any information, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 196 of 14/01.