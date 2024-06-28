Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses and information after a ‘disturbance was reported in a pub in Worthing’.

"Officers received a report about two men involved in an altercation at The Three Fishes in Chapel Road, at about 8.30pm on Thursday, June 20,” a police spokesperson said.

"A woman who was a patron in the pub sustained a serious injury and had to be taken to hospital.

"Officers are investigating, and are keen to trace witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as mobile phone footage, to come forward.”

The police have also released a CCTV image of a man they wish to identify in connection with the investigation.

The spokesperson added: “He is described as a young man with long blond hair, wearing a red sports T-shirt, black shorts and white trainers. He also initially wore a black flat cap.

“Anyone who recognises him, or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1323 of 20/06.