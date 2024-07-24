Sussex Police said two men have been arrested after the incident at The Smugglers Return, in Ham Road.

“Police responded to a report of a disturbance at The Smugglers Return, in Ham Road, Worthing, about 9.41pm on Tuesday, July 23,” a statement read.

"A man and two women were treated for minor injuries following the incident.

“A 57-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

“A 34-year-old man from Crawley was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and two counts of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.”

Police said both suspects have been released from custody on conditional bail as enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report it online or via 101, quoting serial 1434 of 23/07.