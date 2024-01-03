BREAKING

Worthing pub sexual assault: Police identify person of interest after appeal

Detectives are continuing to investigate a sexual assault in Worthing.
By Sam Morton
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 09:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police has identified a man who ‘may be able to help’ with enquiries following an appeal last week.

"A CCTV image was published on Saturday (December 30) to identify a man at the Three Fishes in Chapel Road on the night of Saturday, October 14,” a police spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Officers have now identified the individual. We can confirm no arrests have been made at this time.”

Most Popular
Sussex Police news (Sussex World / stock image)Sussex Police news (Sussex World / stock image)
Sussex Police news (Sussex World / stock image)

Police said an investigation is ongoing after a woman ‘reported being sexually assaulted in the pub’ between 11.30pm and 12.45am on Sunday, October 15.

If you have any information that could help, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 47230205217.