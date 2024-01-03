Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police has identified a man who ‘may be able to help’ with enquiries following an appeal last week.

"A CCTV image was published on Saturday (December 30) to identify a man at the Three Fishes in Chapel Road on the night of Saturday, October 14,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Officers have now identified the individual. We can confirm no arrests have been made at this time.”

Sussex Police news (Sussex World / stock image)

Police said an investigation is ongoing after a woman ‘reported being sexually assaulted in the pub’ between 11.30pm and 12.45am on Sunday, October 15.