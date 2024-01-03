Worthing pub sexual assault: Police identify person of interest after appeal
Sussex Police has identified a man who ‘may be able to help’ with enquiries following an appeal last week.
"A CCTV image was published on Saturday (December 30) to identify a man at the Three Fishes in Chapel Road on the night of Saturday, October 14,” a police spokesperson said.
"Officers have now identified the individual. We can confirm no arrests have been made at this time.”
Police said an investigation is ongoing after a woman ‘reported being sexually assaulted in the pub’ between 11.30pm and 12.45am on Sunday, October 15.
If you have any information that could help, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 47230205217.