Worthing Public Notice Portal round-up: Tree management, listed building changes, and retail unit application

The Public Notice Portal shows a series of new planning applications submitted in Worthing between Monday, September 22 and Friday, September 26.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals include changes to residential properties, tree works in a conservation area, and retail unit modifications:

– 7 Abbotts Close (Ref: AWDM/1108/25) – A proposal to merge Flats 1 and 2 back into a single dwelling house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Markswood, Abbotts Close (Ref: AWDM/1131/25) – A Section 211 notice has been submitted for various tree works within the Richmond Road Conservation Area. The application includes crown reductions, deadwood removal, re-pollarding of several eucalyptus trees, and the felling and replacement of a eucalyptus and a plum tree.

The Public Notice Portal shows a series of new planning applications submitted in Worthing between Monday, September 22 and Friday, September 26. Photo: Sussex World

– 11 Warwick Road (Refs: AWDM/1167/25 and AWDM/1168/25) – A proposal to demolish and rebuild the south wall of the rear projection of the property. A separate Listed Building Consent application has also been submitted due to the building’s historic status.

– Former 9A The Broadway, Brighton Road (Ref: AWDM/1183/25) – A part-retrospective application for external alterations, including a new door and repositioning of a boundary wall brick pier. The scheme also proposes a change of use from store room to retail unit (Class E) and the installation of solar panels on the rear yard flat roof.

Members of the public can view full details and make representations online at www.adur-worthing.gov.uk or in person at Worthing Town Hall during office hours (9am–5pm, Monday to Friday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comments on applications affecting listed buildings or conservation areas must be submitted within 21 days, while all other comments are required within 14 days of the notice publication.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at www.publicnoticeportal.uk