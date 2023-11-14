A man who was arrested in connection with a rape in Worthing in 2021 has now been charged to appear in court, police have revealed.

Sussex Police said a woman in her 50s reported on May 20, 2021, that she had been raped the night before by a man she met on an online dating site.

"She was supported by specialist officers and a suspect was swiftly identified and arrested the same day,” a police spokesperson said, in a statement on Tuesday (November 14, 2023).

"Ian Roach, 60, of Archibald Road in Worthing, has now been charged with rape and released on court bail, to appear at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on November 21.”

Detective Constable Angela De Vivo, of Littlehampton’s Safeguarding Investigation Unit, said the incidents shows the officers ‘will continue to work tirelessly’ to ‘ensure victims of rape are supported and receive the justice they deserve’.