Worthing rapist jailed after victim was ‘able to record the attack on her phone’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police said David Pacera, 42 – of no fixed address – was convicted of four serious sexual offences after his victim was ‘able to record the attack on her phone’.
“On January 3, a woman reported she had been raped and sexually assaulted by Pacera at a property in Worthing,” a police spokesperson said.
"The victim, who has lifelong anonymity, was safeguarded and supported by specialist officers while an investigation was swiftly launched.
“Pacera was arrested later that day and subsequently charged with rape, attempted rape, digital penetration and sexual assault.”
During a five-day trial at Chichester Crown Court, an audio recording of the incident was played to the jury which included the victim saying ‘no’ multiple times, police said.
Pacera was found guilty on Friday, June 28 of all counts, police said.
Police said Pacera – at Hove Crown Court on Friday (July 5) – was jailed for seven years, given an indefinite Restraining Order and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.
Detective Constable Ellie Treagust said: “I would once again like to thank the victim for the incredible courage and determination she has shown to report this incident and support the investigation through to its conclusion.
“Without her resolve, aided by an audio recording made during the terrifying ordeal, we would not have been able to put a dangerous predator behind bars where he can cause no further harm to the public.”
If you are a victim of sexual offending, report it to police online or via 101.
The police added: “Always dial 999 in an emergency. You will be believed, you will be supported and we will do everything we can to get you justice.”