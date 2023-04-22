Worthing residents barricaded themselves in a room as thieves burgled their home.

Occupants of a property in Lansdowne Road, near Wallace Avenue, called the police shortly after midnight on Tuesday (April 18) as the suspects, described as several men with South London accents, searched the property.

The residents managed to barricade themselves in one room as the men made threats to harm them, police said.

Detective Sergeant Lou Baileff said: “This was a traumatising experience for the occupants, who were left shaken but thankfully not hurt. They are receiving safeguarding support from our officers and our enquiries to establish the full circumstances – including the motive behind them – are ongoing.”

The junction of Lansdown Road and Wallace Avenue

The suspects made off from the scene with items including a laptop, an iPad and keys.

