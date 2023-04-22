Occupants of a property in Lansdowne Road, near Wallace Avenue, called the police shortly after midnight on Tuesday (April 18) as the suspects, described as several men with South London accents, searched the property.
The residents managed to barricade themselves in one room as the men made threats to harm them, police said.
Detective Sergeant Lou Baileff said: “This was a traumatising experience for the occupants, who were left shaken but thankfully not hurt. They are receiving safeguarding support from our officers and our enquiries to establish the full circumstances – including the motive behind them – are ongoing.”
The suspects made off from the scene with items including a laptop, an iPad and keys.
Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area around that time, or captured anything on CCTV or dash cam, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting reference 47230070770.