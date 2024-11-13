Worthing residents take desperate measures after 'motorbike ridden anti-socially' - police say hiding place 'lacked imagination'

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 08:45 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 10:25 GMT
Worthing residents have seen fit to get the police involved after a motorbike was regularly seen being ridden anti-socially.

Adur and Worthing Police reported on Monday (November 11) that – ‘over the past few days’ – officers have received a ‘number of calls’ about a motorbike being ‘ridden anti-socially’ on the Strand and surrounding area.

"Reports include riding on the pavement, across gardens and other grass areas,” a police spokesperson said.

"We were again called to the area this afternoon, youths were seen riding the bike but made off from PCSOs.

"Unfortunately for them their hiding place for the bike lacked imagination, PCSOs located it and seized the bike under the Police Reform Act.”

An unnamed member of the Worthing Neighbourhood Policing team said: “We have had a number of calls from the community about this motorbike being ridden anti-socially in the past few days, we have today taken positive action to stop this behaviour.”

