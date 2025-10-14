Worthing salon fire: Three men charged with arson
Police officers joined firefighters at the scene of an incident in Broadwater Street last year.
The incident unfolded at the Tantastic tanning salon, at about 11pm, on Monday, October 21.
The incident has been investigated by Worthing CID, and three men have now been charged, police said.
Detective Inspector Louise Baileff said: “This was a distressing incident that caused concern within the local community and significant loss to the victim.
“Three men and a woman were initially arrested in connection with our enquiries, and following a thorough investigation, the woman has been released without charge and the three men have been charged to appear in court.”
Police said the following men were each charged with ‘conspiracy to commit arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered’:
– Stuart Jenkins, 62, of Bridge Street, Wickham, Hampshire;
– Brandon Tipling, 20, of Brigstocke Road, Bristol;
– Archie Ellins, 19, of Hillsley Road, Portsmouth
They are due to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on November 10 to ‘answer the charge’, according to Sussex Police.