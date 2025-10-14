Worthing salon fire: Three men charged with arson

Three men have been charged with arson after a fire broke out at a salon in Worthing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers joined firefighters at the scene of an incident in Broadwater Street last year.

The incident unfolded at the Tantastic tanning salon, at about 11pm, on Monday, October 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident has been investigated by Worthing CID, and three men have now been charged, police said.

The fire broke out at a tanning salon in Broadwater Street, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Detective Inspector Louise Baileff said: “This was a distressing incident that caused concern within the local community and significant loss to the victim.

“Three men and a woman were initially arrested in connection with our enquiries, and following a thorough investigation, the woman has been released without charge and the three men have been charged to appear in court.”

Police said the following men were each charged with ‘conspiracy to commit arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered’:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Stuart Jenkins, 62, of Bridge Street, Wickham, Hampshire;

The fire broke out at a tanning salon in Broadwater Street, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

– Brandon Tipling, 20, of Brigstocke Road, Bristol;

– Archie Ellins, 19, of Hillsley Road, Portsmouth

They are due to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on November 10 to ‘answer the charge’, according to Sussex Police.