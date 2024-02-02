BREAKING

Worthing scam warning: Thousands stolen from vulnerable woman

The police have launched an investigation after a pensioner was scammed in Worthing – losing ‘thousands of pounds’.
By Sam Morton
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 17:18 GMT
Sussex Police said officers were called on December 31 to a report of a vulnerable 79-year-old woman ‘who had been a victim of a scam’.

"It is believed a man has taken thousands of pounds from her,” a police spokesperson added.

"A man reportedly enters the property on Melrose Avenue, Worthing and claims to do work for the victim, then charges her.

If you recognise the man, or have any information, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1172 of 31/12. Photo: Sussex PoliceIf you recognise the man, or have any information, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1172 of 31/12. Photo: Sussex Police
“Officers would like to speak to the man in the image as they believe he can assist with their enquiries.”

If you recognise the man, or have any information, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1172 of 31/12.