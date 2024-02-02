Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said officers were called on December 31 to a report of a vulnerable 79-year-old woman ‘who had been a victim of a scam’.

"It is believed a man has taken thousands of pounds from her,” a police spokesperson added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A man reportedly enters the property on Melrose Avenue, Worthing and claims to do work for the victim, then charges her.

If you recognise the man, or have any information, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1172 of 31/12. Photo: Sussex Police

“Officers would like to speak to the man in the image as they believe he can assist with their enquiries.”