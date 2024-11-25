Police officers have issued words of warning to motorists who 'ignored road signage' outside a school in Worthing.

Thomas A Becket (TAB) Junior School in Glebeside Avenue is taking part in the School Street Trial scheme – delivered in partnership with West Sussex County Council – which prohibits motor vehicles entering the road directly at the school gates at drop-off and pick-up times.

There are exceptions for residents’ vehicles, businesses and ‘essential access’.

Adur and Worthing Police said community support officers attended the school last week to offer support.

"The scheme is designed to reduce the risk to the school children from moving and parked vehicles in the road leading to the school,” the police posted on social media.

"Part of the scheme incudes a Traffic regulation order (TRO) banning motorised vehicles from Glebeside Avenue during school drop off/collection times. “Sadly officers had to speak to five motorists (parents) that morning who had ignored the road signage.

"On this occasion words of advice were given to the parents, however going forward we will be issuing tickets for anyone breaching the TRO.

"Ultimately this is about road safety and keeping the children safe, we won’t be there every day but will return.”

The experimental schemes – designed to create a ‘car free or low traffic street’ outside schools – started in September 2023 to give families ‘greater confidence’ to leave the car at home and ‘choose active/sustainable travel options for the school run’.

A schoolboy suffered minor injuries after a collision outside Thomas A Becket School on March 13, 2023 – 11 days after a meeting at the school involving county councillors and police officers to discuss possible safety measures.