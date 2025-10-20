Worthing seafront stabbing: Two arrests made as investigation continues

Sussex Police confirmed the news on Monday, October 20 – 19 days after the incident unfolded.

"Two boys have been arrested as detectives continue to investigate a stabbing on Worthing seafront,” a police statement read.

"About 1.17pm on Wednesday, October 1, police received a report of three teenagers – one in possession of a knife – chasing another teenager along Marine Parade, close to the junction with West Street.

“An 18-year-old man was tended to by members of the public, before being taken to hospital with a hand injury. He was later discharged.

“Since then, police have arrested two boys from Worthing, aged 16 and 17, on suspicion of wounding with intent.”

Police said the suspects have been released on conditional bail until January 5, ‘as our enquiries continue’.

Detective Constable Darran Newman, of Worthing CID, said: “I’d like to reassure the public that while we have arrested two suspects in connection with this matter, our enquiries do not stop here.

“This was a serious incident that happened in daylight hours on Worthing seafront, when there would have been a lot of people around, and we’re urging anyone with any information to please come forward.”

You can report information online or by calling 101, quoting serial 615 of 01/10. DC Newman said people can also ‘approach one of our officers in confidence’.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online.

