A boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Worthing.

Sussex Police said a 15-year-old is in custody after a man and a woman 'sustained serious injuries' at their home in Rowlands Road, Worthing, in the early hours of Monday (January 13).

A spokesperson for the force added: "The 15-year-old handed himself into police following the incident and has been taken into custody.

"He is known to the two victims and they were taken to hospital for treatment where they remain.

"Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident and no one else was harmed."

Police said enquiries are ongoing and anybody with any information about the incident is asked to report online or phone 101 quoting Operation Bransford.