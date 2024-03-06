Worthing sexual assault: Woman targeted by 'unknown man"
Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident, which happened in January.
In a statement on March 6, a police spokesperson said: "The incident is believed to have taken place in an alleyway off of Salvington Road between 6.45pm and 7.45pm on January 28.
"A woman was approached by an unknown man, who is thought to have been wearing a hood, a dark padded coat with a reflective patch on the back and dark gym trousers.
"He also had an item of clothing covering his nose and mouth."
Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is urged to contact police online, or call 101 quoting serial 1063 of 28/01.