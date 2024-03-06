Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident, which happened in January.

In a statement on March 6, a police spokesperson said: "The incident is believed to have taken place in an alleyway off of Salvington Road between 6.45pm and 7.45pm on January 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A woman was approached by an unknown man, who is thought to have been wearing a hood, a dark padded coat with a reflective patch on the back and dark gym trousers.

"He also had an item of clothing covering his nose and mouth."