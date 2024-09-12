An arrest has been made after an assault reported at a shop in Worthing.

Sussex Police said officers were called to a report of an assault in Morrisons Daily, Limbrick Corner, Worthing at around 4pm on Tuesday (September 10).

"It is believed three men entered the store and attacked a 19-year-old local man, who suffered minor injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

"A 16-year-old boy was arrested on September 11 on suspicion of intent to cause grievous bodily harm and violent disorder. He has been released on bail under investigation.

(Photo: Stock image / National World)

“Officers are investigating the incident and are looking to locate those involved.”

Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online, or call 101, quoting serial 822 of 10/09.