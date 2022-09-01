Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said extensive enquiries have already taken place, and investigating officers hope releasing footage of the incident will lead to identification of the suspect. Photo: Sussex Police

Shahzaib Nazir, who owns Faj Communication Ltd in Goring Road, lost thousands of pounds worth of devices in addition to the window repair costs, after the burglary in July.

However, the father-of-two said the biggest loss was the personal documents, including his passport and identification.

Two months on, Sussex Police has released video footage of the burglary.

A spokesperson said: “An alarm was triggered at FAJ communications in Goring Road at about 4.14am on Monday July 4, after a window was smashed.

“A man is then seen to enter the shop and steal two laptop computers worth approximately £600, before making off to the east.

“The suspect is described as white, well tanned, of large build and at least 6ft.

"He was wearing a dark green camouflaged jacket, dark tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers.”

The spokesperson added: “Anyone who knows this man, or has any other relevant information or footage, can report it online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 161 of 04/07.

“Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or reporting online.”