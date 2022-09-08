Worthing shop burglary: Man found on the roof with bag full of scratch cards after police dog search
A man was arrested on the roof of a shop in Worthing earlier this week.
Sussex Police said officers were alerted to an intruder alarm at the Tesco Express store in Rectory Road shortly after 2am on Monday (September 5).
A man had been seen ‘breaking in and stealing scratch cards’, police said.
A police spokesperson added: “Officers responded to the scene and could see a man inside the store tampering with the till area.
“They contained the premises and called for additional resources, including the Dog Unit, before entering and climbing a ladder through an open loft hatch.”
Police said that, once on the roof, officers found the suspect and a Tesco bag full of scratch cards – which were recovered.
A 31-year-old man, from Goring-by-Sea, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and released on conditional bail until October 17, police said.
