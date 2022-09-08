Officers were alerted to an intruder alarm at the Tesco Express store in Rectory Road, Worthing. Photo: Google Street View

Sussex Police said officers were alerted to an intruder alarm at the Tesco Express store in Rectory Road shortly after 2am on Monday (September 5).

A man had been seen ‘breaking in and stealing scratch cards’, police said.

A police spokesperson added: “Officers responded to the scene and could see a man inside the store tampering with the till area.

Police said that, once on the roof, officers found the suspect and a Tesco bag full of scratch cards – which were recovered. Photo: Sussex Police

“They contained the premises and called for additional resources, including the Dog Unit, before entering and climbing a ladder through an open loft hatch.”

Police said that, once on the roof, officers found the suspect and a Tesco bag full of scratch cards – which were recovered.

A 31-year-old man, from Goring-by-Sea, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and released on conditional bail until October 17, police said.

