Worthing shop burglary: 'Prolific thieves' were responsible for stealing more than £36,000 worth of phones and accessories

Robert Jody May and Joseph Perry raided the Three store, in Montague Street – late on March 6, this year.

"Two prolific thieves have been jailed after a high value burglary at a Worthing phone shop,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

"May drilled a hole through the wall of an adjoining property to gain access to the stock room while Perry is believed to have acted as a lookout.

“More than £36,000 worth of phones and accessories were taken.”

Following an ‘extensive investigation’ by Worthing’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the two men were identified.

After a trial at Lewes Crown Court, they were found guilty of burglary and have each been jailed for three years.

The police spokesperson added: “Footage showed Perry lingering in the town centre, then later showed both men carrying hold-all bags as they entered a taxi.

“Both men were identified and a thorough investigation pieced together the evidence to convict them.”

Police said May, 51 – of Whiterock Place, Southwick – is a ‘prolific criminal’, with ‘as many as 25 aliases’. He has more than 50 previous convictions for more than 200 previous offences, ‘many including burglary’, police added.

Police said Perry, 42 – of Whitebeam Road, Northbrook, Worthing – also has a ‘prolific criminal history’. He has 22 convictions for 57 previous offences, ‘including 35 theft related offences’.

Detective Inspector Andrew Ricks from Worthing CID said: “Both men went to extensive lengths in order to steal mobile phones and accessories in Worthing.

“Through a careful and thorough investigation we were able to prove to the jury how they carried out the burglary.

“We know the impact that burglary has on victims and on businesses, and we were determined to get justice in this case.

“I am pleased that two prolific offenders are now behind bars serving custodial sentences.”

1 . Offenders jailed for Worthing phone store burglary 'Prolific thieves', who stole more than £36,000 worth of phones and accessories from a shop in Worthing, have been jailed. Photo: Sussex Police

2 . Offenders jailed for Worthing phone store burglary 'Prolific thieves', who stole more than £36,000 worth of phones and accessories from a shop in Worthing, have been jailed. Photo: Sussex Police

3 . Offenders jailed for Worthing phone store burglary Police said Robert Jody May, 51 – of Whiterock Place, Southwick – is a ‘prolific criminal’, with ‘as many as 25 aliases’. He has more than 50 previous convictions for more than 200 previous offences, ‘many including burglary’, police added. Photo: Sussex Police