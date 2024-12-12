Worthing shop owner targeted by scammer; council explains warning signs

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 12th Dec 2024, 16:21 BST
A Worthing shop owner was targeted by scammer, claiming to be a council licensing officer.

Adur and Worthing Councils are urging pubs and shops with a licence to sell alcohol ‘to be vigilant’.

A social media post read: “[We received] a report from a shop that was targeted by a scammer posing as one of our licensing officers.

“The Worthing shop owner was called from a mobile phone by someone claiming to be an Adur & Worthing Councils licensing officer, who said that the shopkeeper’s personal licence needed to be renewed and offered to take payment over the phone.

A Worthing shop owner was targeted by scammer, claiming to be a council licensing officer. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councilsplaceholder image
“Personal licences do not run out and do not need to be renewed – we will also never call to take payments from a mobile phone number.”

The council said the Worthing shop owner, ‘luckily, was suspicious of the call’ and ‘reported it to us immediately’.

If you do receive a call from someone asking for payment that sounds suspicious, hang up and report it to the council and Action Fraud: https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/.

