A Worthing shop owner was targeted by scammer, claiming to be a council licensing officer.

Adur and Worthing Councils are urging pubs and shops with a licence to sell alcohol ‘to be vigilant’.

A social media post read: “[We received] a report from a shop that was targeted by a scammer posing as one of our licensing officers.

“The Worthing shop owner was called from a mobile phone by someone claiming to be an Adur & Worthing Councils licensing officer, who said that the shopkeeper’s personal licence needed to be renewed and offered to take payment over the phone.

“Personal licences do not run out and do not need to be renewed – we will also never call to take payments from a mobile phone number.”

The council said the Worthing shop owner, ‘luckily, was suspicious of the call’ and ‘reported it to us immediately’.

If you do receive a call from someone asking for payment that sounds suspicious, hang up and report it to the council and Action Fraud: https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/.