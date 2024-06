Police have cordoned off part of the pavement in Broadwater Street East this afternoon (Tuesday, June 4).

The Sussex Sweet Shop is closed to customers, with an ambulance also pictured on the opposite side of the road.

Photos from the scene were posted by Eddie Mitchell, alongside the caption: ‘Worthing crime scene’.

The emergency services have been approached for more information.

