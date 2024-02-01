Worthing shoplifting: Three teenage girls charged
Sussex Police said the girls have been charged with a ‘combined 23 offences across Worthing’.
"A 14-year-old girl from Lancing was arrested and charged for a total of eight shoplifting offences for incidents between July 31 and December 20,” a police spokesperson said.
"She is due to appear at Worthing Youth Court on March 7.
“A 15-year-old girl from Worthing was arrested and charged with a total of eight shoplifting offences for incidents between October 15 and October 24. She is due to appear at Worthing Youth Court on March 7.”
Another teenager to be arrested and charged has already appeared in court.
The police spokesperson said: “A 16-year-old girl from Worthing was arrested and charged with a total of seven shoplifting offences for incidents between September 27 and December 12.
"She appeared before Worthing Youth Court on January 24 and was sentenced. She was handed a 12-month Youth Rehabilitation Order and a 12-month Criminal Behaviour Order.”
Police said these charges came as part of a ‘nationwide dedicated week of action’ between January 22 and 28.
Neighbourhood policing teams have been ‘working hard to keep our communities safe’.
A statement read: “In Sussex, officers used the week of action as an opportunity to build on the work they do 24 hours a day, 365 days a year – engaging with the public, deterring and identifying crime, and taking action against issues affecting the lives of people living and working in our districts.”
‘More than 150’ parents of a Worthing school were given advice and information by Sussex Police, social care, youth justice, Audio Active and more partners ‘on how to keep their children safe’.
Two road safety days to ‘combat speed and car safety checks’ in Worthing and Horsham respectively were also carried out.
Sussex Police said: “Nine vehicles were stopped and advice was given as part of Operation Downsway, a force scheme for road safety.
"In Worthing, welfare checks were carried out to the homeless community, plain clothes patrols for moped thefts, 16 schools were visited and more than 1,000 people were engaged with throughout the week.”
Superintendent Nick Dias said the Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action has been a ‘real success’.
"With partners, we have engaged with thousands of people and our officers have gone above and beyond to protect their communities,” he added
“Not only in West Sussex, but across the entire force, Neighbourhood Policing Teams have come together to ensure they made a difference.”
Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said the week of action ‘shines a light’ on the ‘vast range of visible operational activity’ undertaken by Sussex Police, 24 hours a day throughout the year.
She added: “The successful results delivered by the neighbourhood policing teams show just how committed Sussex Police is to tackling the local crimes that matter to residents, like antisocial behaviour and shoplifting, and delivering results to make our streets visibly safer and instil greater public confidence.”