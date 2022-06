Police officers, including firearms units, carried out enquiries at an address in Heene Road, Worthing on Friday afternoon (June 24).

Sussex Police said this followed a report of a 17-year-old boy being stabbed in the arm in Graham Road at 4pm.

“The victim is underwent medical treatment but his injuries were not life threatening,” a police spokesperson said.

"No one else was been injured and the investigation is ongoing to trace the suspect.”