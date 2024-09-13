Two men have been convicted in court after a violent incident in Worthing.

Sussex Police said the duo are due to be sentenced in connection with an ‘altercation’ in the West Sussex town.

“Police were called to a report of a stabbing near Goring Road, Worthing at around 6pm on Sunday, March 24,” a police spokesperson said.

"It is reported Damien Lee and George Horsted had an altercation with a 22-year-old man in a restaurant near Goring Road and later outside a coffee shop on the same road.

“A 30-year-old man from London was found with what looked like a stab wound and was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. He was then discharged.”

A 22-year-old man from Worthing was also found with facial injuries, police said.

Horsted, 26, and Lee, 28 – both of The Quadrant, Worthing – were arrested on April 2 and April 3 respectively and later charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife in a public place, police said.

The spokesperson added: “Following a 13-day trial at Lewes Crown Court which began on August 19, they were found not guilty for S18 wounding with intent.

“The jury found them both guilty of Section 20 unlawful wounding and possession of bladed article.

“Horsted also pleaded guilty to another count of Section 20 unlawful wounding.”

Lee and Horsted will be sentenced on October 25, police said.