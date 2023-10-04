Worthing stabbing: Man in hospital with 'serious injuries' as suspect taken into custody
One man is in hospital and another is in police custody after a stabbing in Worthing.
Sussex Police said officers ‘received a report that a man had been stabbed’ in Amelia Park around 5.45pm on Tuesday (October 3).
"The 43-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries,” a police spokesperson said.
"A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.”
The police statement comes after Amelia Park was sealed off by police on Tuesday night, with pictures showing multiple officers at the scene.
Two air ambulances were seen landing in Victoria Park around 6.30pm.
Anyone with any relevant information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or via 101, quoting 1149 of 03/10.