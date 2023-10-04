BREAKING
One man is in hospital and another is in police custody after a stabbing in Worthing.
By Sam Morton
Published 4th Oct 2023, 08:53 BST
Sussex Police said officers ‘received a report that a man had been stabbed’ in Amelia Park around 5.45pm on Tuesday (October 3).

"The 43-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

"A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.”

Photos showed Amelia Park in Worthing had been sealed off whilst investigations were ongoing following reports of a stabbingPhotos showed Amelia Park in Worthing had been sealed off whilst investigations were ongoing following reports of a stabbing
The police statement comes after Amelia Park was sealed off by police on Tuesday night, with pictures showing multiple officers at the scene.

Two air ambulances were seen landing in Victoria Park around 6.30pm.

Anyone with any relevant information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or via 101, quoting 1149 of 03/10.