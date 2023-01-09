A man was stabbed in Worthing on New Year’s Eve, according to Sussex Police.

Police said a report was received just after 3.10pm, stating that a man had been attacked whilst sat on Marine Parade near the Dome Cinema.

“Police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in Worthing on New Year’s Eve,” a statement on Monday, January 9 read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The victim sustained hand injuries as he attempted to defend himself, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said members of the public are said to have come to the aid of the victim – and investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone with information or footage from the time of the attack’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Initial enquiries have already been completed, and there are indications that the parties involved are known to each other.”

Police said members of the public are said to have come to the aid of the victim – and investigating officers are ‘keen to speak to anyone with information or footage from the time of the attack’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information can be reported online or by calling 101, quoting 697 of 31/12. Alternatively, you can report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.

Have you read?: A283 road closure: Traffic lights back in place as stabilisation works continue at damaged embankment