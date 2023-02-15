A teenager remains in hospital in serious condition following a stabbing in Worthing town centre, police have said.

Officers were called to a disturbance outside the McDonald’s restaurant at about 5.30pm on Monday, February 13, a Sussex Police spokesman said, adding: “A 16-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed, and remains in hospital in a serious condition.

“Officers have made two arrests in connection with the incident, and are carrying out increased high-visibility patrols in Worthing town centre to provide reassurance to the public.”

Pictures from Monday night showed the Montague Centre taped off and forensic officers working inside and nearby, with one pictured holding a large knife. The entrance to the Montague Centre’s car park, in Liverpool Road, was also taped off.

Police also said an order under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 had been issued, which allow police officers to search anyone and seize any weapons found in Worthing town centre, without grounds, to prevent further incidents taking place. Those who fail to submit to a search will be committing a criminal offence.

West Sussex local policing Superintendent Nicholas Dias said: “The decision to put this order in place has not been taken lightly and shows the seriousness of our response after the incident which took place in the town centre on Monday. It is a short-term measure aimed at targeting and disrupting those committing these incidents.

“We continue to respond to concerns about anti-social behaviour from a small group of young people in and around the Worthing area, working closely with our partners.

“This includes working closely with Worthing District Council and key partners in Children’s Services to address these issues and keep our communities safe.

“This is a fast-moving investigation, and we are seeking to bring all those involved to justice. I would urge anyone who witnessed this incident on Monday to come forward and report it to us, and to report any youth anti-social behaviour to us online or by calling 101.”

The spokesperson added on Monday night: “Sussex Police can confirm a 17-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm. They remain in custody at this stage.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident are asked to report it to Sussex Police online and quote Operation Central.

1 . Worthing town-centre incident Police closed off the Montague Centre Photo: Eddie Mitchell/Jamie Lashmar Photo Sales

2 . Worthing town-centre incident There was a heavy police presence in Worthing town centre Photo: Eddie Mitchell/Jamie Lashmar Photo Sales

3 . Worthing town-centre incident The Montague Centre was taped off Photo: Eddie Mitchell/Jamie Lashmar Photo Sales

4 . Worthing town-centre incident Investigations inside McDonald's Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales