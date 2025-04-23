Worthing stabbing: Police search for suspect after young man injured
Sussex Polive said officers were called around 2.30pm on Friday (April 18) to 'reports of an altercation' involving two men in Rowlands Road, near the junction with Wordsworth Road.
"Both the victim and suspect had left before officers arrived on scene, however a 20-year-old man from Worthing later attended hospital with serious leg injuries consistent with being stabbed," a police spokesperson said.
"An investigation was launched, and enquiries are ongoing. The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s, of slim build, and with dark brown / black hair.
"Officers believe a number of people were present in the area at the time of the assault and are appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant dash cam or doorbell footage, to get in touch."
The police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 674 of 18/04.